Welcome, October: It's going to feel like 31°C in Toronto tomorrow

Fall may officially be here, but Toronto is in for one last day of summer weather this weekend.

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, it’s going to be 25°C and sunny in the city tomorrow. But, with the humidex, it’ll feel like a balmy 31°C.

The hot weather will be short lived, though.

By Sunday, the temperature will drop to 21°C as rain descends on the city. Between 15 and 20 millimetres of rain is expected to drench the city before the weekend comes to a close.

Toronto is in for more chilly, rainy weather next week, too.

Showers are in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, with anticipated highs of 21°C and 20°C, respectively.

The sun returns briefly on Wednesday, although it will be a slightly cooler 19°C.

Clouds, and a high of 20°C, are back in the forecast on Thursday. More showers are on their way on Friday as the temperature drops to 19°C.

Enjoy summer’s final hurrah tomorrow, Toronto!