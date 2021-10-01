10 things to do in Toronto this weekend: October 1 to 3

October is here and it’s officially starting to feel like fall. Not to worry, there are a ton of things to do in Toronto that will make this chilly season much more bearable.

Grab your favourite hoodie and head outside, there are so many events and things to discover in the city this weekend.

Here are a few things to keep in mind this weekend:

A Toronto street will be shut down for two days to celebrate Toronto’s art scene. Head to Geary Avenue from Ossington to the west of Dufferin to see what Toronto has to offer. There will be live music, a sculpture garden and an open house to see while supporting local businesses and artists in the city.

When: October 2 to 3

Where: Geary Avenue from Ossington to west of Dufferin.

Time to show support for local restaurants and vendors all while enjoying the outdoors. Hops and Harvest is an event that allows visitors to hike the trails, take a chairlift ride, catch a stunning view of the surrounding scenery, and support local small businesses.

When: October 1 to 3

Where: Kelso Conservation Area – 5234 Kelso Road, Milton

Casa Loma, the elegant castle overlooking Toronto, has summoned the un-dead and will be bringing back its annual Legends of Horror event next month. For the month of October, fear and horror will take over the castle grounds and guests will finally be able to get their scare on. The annual event is now in its sixth year, and tickets are now on sale.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Fall n’ Leaves is coming back to Toronto for its second year for the ultimate socially distanced outdoor event. From October 1 to 17, celebrate all things Fall while munching on delicious food like a wood fire pizza, Thanksgiving Poutine served in a pumpkin and so much more.

When: October 1 to 17, Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am

Where: 621 Richmond Street West

The spookiest time of the year is fast approaching, and with it comes the reopening of Toronto’s legendary haunted farm. Fear Farm, located roughly an hour and a half from Toronto, is now welcoming guests for the spooky season. Brave visitors can embark on four different haunted tours, including the Hillbilly Hike, which takes you through an eerie swamp full of chainsaw-wielding maniacs.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 25 to October 31

Where: 36685 Blenheim Road, Bright, Ontario

Halloween Haunt is back and ready to scare. The event runs until October 31 so make sure you get there to see the monsters for yourself and ride the rollercoasters at night. Get ready for some new scares this season as the monsters have had the entire pandemic to prepare for new ways to go bump in the night.

When: Until October 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland

Attractions Week is here! This is 10-day event will feature over 65 attractions across the region. Enjoy a date night out or rally up a group of your friends, there are a ton of free experiences and discounted admissions to make this fall much more enjoyable

When: October 1 to 10

Where: Across Toronto and the GTA

Toronto is getting a three-day festival that will celebrate Canadian art and culture all while raising funds for residential school survivors. Residents can head over to Maple Leaf Forever Park in Leslieville and join in all the fun at Forever Fest. There will be live music by Canadian artists, food, and drinks from local vendors and much more. Though the event is free to attend, funds raised will go towards an Indigenous charity called Legacy of Hope, in support of residential school survivors. When: October 1 to 3

Where: Maple Leaf Forever Park – 62 Laing Street

TSO at the Drive-In: Pride Together From Tchaikovsky to Lady Gaga, Saint-Saëns to Sister Sledge, the TSO invites you to experience a glittering rainbow of genre-spanning music!

When: October 1 and 2

Where: CityView Drive-In, 20 Polson Street

The terrifying Eatonville Farmhouse seance is back as October marks the beginning of spooky season. Not for the faint of heart, this seance is restricted to 18+ due to its horrifying nature.

When: October 1 to November 27

Where: Broadacres Park Farmhouse, 450 The West Mall