Environment Canada issues special weather statement warning of thunderstorms and "marble-sized" hail in Toronto

Canada’s federal weather agency warns Torontonians to be alert for heavy downpours as afternoon thunderstorms arrive in the city.

In a Special Weather Statement issued Friday, Environment Canada says the storms could dump 30 to 40 millimetres of rain in some areas this evening. There’s also a possibility of “up to marble-sized” hail in the forecast.

The precipitation could cause flooding in low-lying areas, Environment Canada warned.

But the showers should dissipate overnight Friday and make way for a beautiful and sunny weekend. Saturday and Sunday should bring sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid-twenties.

The heat could come back again on Monday when the temperature is forecast to creep up to 31°C.