Thunderstorms could bring "nickel- to ping-pong-ball-size hail" to Toronto

Meteorologists at Environment Canada are warning about severe thunderstorms for Toronto this afternoon.

According to the weather agency, “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.”

The weather agency says in its warning that thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon with the potential for quick intensification as they progress eastward. The risk for severe thunderstorms should diminish by late afternoon.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

As a general rule of thumb, the agency recommends following this rhyme: “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

For updated weather warnings and forecasts, you can visit weather.gc.ca.