Toronto could get up to 10 cm of snow this weekend

Get your grippy boots out — things are about to get slippery and sludgy in Toronto as the City is forecast to see up to 10 cm of snow this weekend.

According to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast, it will snow consistently in Toronto throughout Saturday, causing 5-10 cm of snow to accumulate within 24 hours.

Luckily, Sunday will remain mainly sunny.

Temperatures will range between 0°C and -3°C but feel like a chilly -7°C to -9°C.

Snow will come in early Saturday morning and stay heavy until the afternoon, fading into scattered flurries at night.

This comes after several rainy, warm days and special weather statements for high winds hit the City, causing some damage.