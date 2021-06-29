A new 2.5 million sq ft community is coming to Toronto's waterfront

The Toronto waterfront is about to get a massive new multi-building community.

Located at 300 Queens Quay East near Cherry Beach, The Bend from 3C Lakeshore Inc. will have it all — residential, office, retail, entertainment, and even cultural space — spread across 2.5 million sq ft.

The office component, which is being leased out by Avision Young, will occupy a 217,000-sq-ft building in the new development, bounded by Lake Shore Boulevard East, Trinity Street, Queens Quay, and the under-construction New Cherry Street.

The 11-storey office building will feature indoor and outdoor work and social spaces with over 14,000 sq ft of terrace amenities, including a green roof and rooftop deck. There will also be a heavy focus on sustainability, with the building set to achieve a LEED Gold certificate once complete.

“We’re leading with a healthy, flexible and sustainable opportunity for today’s workforce,” said Alfredo Romano, partner at 3C Lakeshore Inc.

According to plans filed with the City, the ground floor of the office building will contain roughly 7,600 sq ft of retail space. Tenants of the building will also be able to take advantage of a private shuttle to Union Station and proximity to two upcoming LRT routes.

According to the developer’s website, the new Toronto waterfront community will be built on a “long ignored, neglected brownfield,” span 14 acres, have a waterfront promenade, and a central plaza.

Early plans called for approximately 4,000 residential units in high-density towers to be built in the community; however, more recent plans for this part of the development have not yet been filed with the City.

The developer is currently awaiting City approval on the office building design.