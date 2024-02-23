Toronto's only water park is getting a huge facelift with multiple pools and a waterslide

This week’s sunny, mild weather may have some people in Toronto thinking more about the summer ahead rather than the February we’re currently in, and a new water park project is bound to get people even more excited for the warmer months.

The L’Amoreaux Kidstown Water Park at Birchmount Road and McNicoll Avenue in Scarborough is the only water park operated by the City of Toronto, and is home to a splash pad, wading pool, tipping bucket and other amenities not seen elsewhere in the city.

Though it’s already a popular attraction, the site is set to undergo a redesign and replacement to become bigger, better and more appealing to wider age groups.

New renderings from the City show what the revamped park will look like once complete, with exciting new additions like a large spiral waterslide, a photo-worthy waterfall installation with Indigenous roots, a new lookout, wading and leisure pools, designated spaces for birthdays and events, a water tunnel and more.

You might also like: Toronto will soon have 200 km/h trains but not everyone is happy about it

Millennials dethrone baby boomers as the largest generation in Canada

People in Toronto are more miserable than elsewhere in Canada

A new pavilion will give people a place to change, shower and store their things, while shade structures and picnic areas will provide space for parents and other adults to relax.

The bounds of the activity areas will be expanded further into L’Amoreaux Park, with grassy knolls, attractive landscaping and ample seating.

There will also be designated junior and senior splash pads, along with cognitive areas for the youngest visitors, and full accessibility features throughout.

The bucket dump, spray toys, water shooters and other hallmarks of the existing space will get a facelift, as will the parking area, which will likewise grow in size.

Though the renovation will mean that the park is closed for the 2024 season, it should reopen in 2025 as a “dynamic, accessible, safe and exciting space that will better serve existing and new park users,” the City says.