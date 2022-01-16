Toronto weather warning calls for up to 25 cm of snow

If you’re able to work from home on Monday, you might want to let the office know because the rush hour commutes in Toronto will be snowy.

In the evening on Sunday, January 16, Environment Canada said the City Toronto could expect significant snowfall starting tonight and lasting until Monday evening.

The agency is forecasting total snowfall amounts to be between 15 and 20 cm, however higher areas could receive up to 25 cm.

During the weather warning, expect the snow to be heavy at times. Peak snowfall rates between two to three centimetres are possible on Monday morning, making for a messy commute with significantly reduced visibilities.

Since there will be wind gusting up to 60 km/h, you can also expect possible local blowing snow at times on Monday afternoon and evening thanks to the gusty northerly to northwesterly winds.

Environment Canada said that the weather is courtesy of a “low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes” that’s expected to bring significant snow.

The agency says to take frequent breaks and avoid strain if you’re clearing snow.

You can learn more about the road conditions from the Ministry of Transportation by calling 5-1-1, and follow Environment Canada to keep up to date on the alerts and forecasts.

Report severe weather in your area by tweeting it out with the #ONStorm hashtag or by emailing [email protected]