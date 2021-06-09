Special weather statement issued for Toronto due to thunderstorms and heavy downpours

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto due to the risk of “slow-moving” thunderstorms and heavy downpours on Wednesday.

According to EC, isolated slow-moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours are expected this afternoon. Despite the rain, there’s a warm and humid tropical air mass across much of southern Ontario.

Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm in an hour or less are also expected. Wind gusts up to 70 km/h could also be anticipated with some of the stronger thunderstorms.

There is a possibility of small hail making an appearance.

“Sudden very low visibility and ponding of water on poorly drained areas of highways from the downpours may result in difficult driving conditions,” Environment Canada said.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to end by this evening.