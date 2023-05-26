You can shop for props, equipment, wardrobe and furniture from the sets of popular Toronto TV shows like Kim’s Convenience and Strays right now in Toronto.

The sale, which runs daily until Sunday, June 11, is hosted by Ready Set Recycle, a local organization that specializes in costume and set sales. Their sales give you the chance to own pieces from your favourite movies and TV shows, with the bonus of keeping it all out of local landfills.

After a month of pricing thousands of items, the double-header sale is open to the public at the Factory Theatre at 125 Bathurst Street.

As for what you can expect: Remember the old adage, everything but the kitchen sink? Well here, the kitchen sink is for sale.

Items include high-end residential and office furniture, mini-fridges, stoves, microwaves, lamps, kitchen and cookware, and even kitchen sinks.

There are also animal-themed products from the set of Strays, a Kim’s Convenience spin-off that followed actress Shannon Ross through a journey as the executive director of an animal shelter.

You can snag shoes, couches, chairs, artwork, cat houses, dog and cat beds, carriers, toys, leashes, blankets, coats, grooming tools and bowls.

All items are for sale between 50 and 75% off the original price paid by the respective productions.

Cash and Debit, Visa, Amex and Mastercard are accepted.

Keep in mind that customers are required to pack and carry their purchases.

The sale is open weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm and weekends from 10 am to 6 pm. Happy bargain hunting!