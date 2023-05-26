News

There will be a simulated plane crash at Toronto Pearson this weekend

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
May 26 2023, 9:48 pm
Toronto Pearson International Airport

If you happen to be catching a flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport this weekend, you might notice some “unusual activity” around the travel hub, as the airport undergoes a full-scale emergency exercise.

The exercise — which is a requirement by Transport Canada — tests the airport’s emergency response, and will involve a “simulated plane crash” on Saturday, May 27.

This year’s scenario will involve approximately 400 members of the airport community, partners, and volunteers playing the role of crew members and passengers.

Peel Regional Police, Peel Regional Paramedic Services, Toronto Paramedic Services, and Mississauga Fire are also set to participate in the planned event.

The airport assured passengers that if they do happen to notice any unusual activity, there’s no need to be concerned because it’s all part of a controlled exercise.

However, if you’re planning on heading down to the airport between 9 am and 2 pm, just be aware that you might run into some traffic disruptions around the area of Derry Road just west of Airport Road.

