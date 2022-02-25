Four towers, public park planned near Gardiner and 427 (RENDERINGS)

Developer Antorisa Investments Ltd. is eyeing a plot of land near the Gardiner Expressway and Highway 427 for a sprawling new build that would see multiple towers, a new public park, and a seniors’ residence.

Planned for 580 Evans Avenue at the southeast intersection of the two highways, the high-density proposal, if approved, would bring four towers reaching between 21 and 38 storeys in height. They would be home to a total of 1,084 residential units spread across the towers as well as a number of townhouses built at the base.

As to be expected, there will be quite a bit of amenity space, including outdoor landscaped areas and a green roof. And the towers certainly won’t be short on parking with a total of 1,300 parking spaces planned across two five-level parking garages that will be partially above- and below-ground.

The seniors’ retirement centre, which would front onto Evans Avenue, is set to have nine storeys and a total of 119 units. It would also have amenities for residents on the ground floor.

But perhaps the most exciting part of the new development is the proposed public park. According to plans filed with the City, it would span 4,128 square metres along Evans Avenue, going between the seniors’ centre and a new public road that would be built as part of the development. Inside the park, there’d be multiple lawns, a playground, and a dog park.

And the development’s not done there. There would also be a block of 11, three-storey townhouses oriented towards the proposed public park. This block, the development application says, would “provide an active realm and create ‘eyes on the street’ surveillance for a safe and comfortable pedestrian experience.”

“Overall, the proposal will serve to redevelop underutilized land and intensify a significant portion of the overall site, while providing an appropriate transition from the employment area immediately east of the Master Plan Area,” the plans read. “The proposal will also create a vista/focal point at the end of Highway 427 for travellers heading southbound.”