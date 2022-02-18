Over 1,100 condo units planned for Toronto Canadian Tire site

A Toronto Canadian Tire could soon be replaced by a multi-tower development housing over 1,100 condo units if a recently filed development application earns approval.

Developers are eyeing the Canadian Tire property, located at 2681 Danforth Avenue in the Danforth Village area of Toronto, for two mixed-use towers reaching 35 and 55 storeys in height. They would sit atop a connected podium with retail and commercial space on the ground floor facing onto Danforth Avenue.

Together, the towers would house 1,139 residential units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms. They’d also be home to several amenities, with 2,450 square metres of indoor amenity space and 2,272 square metres of outdoors amenity space planned. And underneath the development, there’d be an underground parking lot with enough space for 360 cars.

An initial rendering of the project reveals a stark white podium with two white towers, with an inset wave-like design up the sides of the towers created by a strategic placing of balconies.

The plans also call for a new 0.136-acre public park, but according to documents, the intent is to connect this new park space with another parkland dedication to form a larger, central park feature in the centre of the development.

Residents of the new development would certainly be well positioned. Both the Main Street subway station and Danforth GO station are within walking distance from the site.

The City is currently reviewing the proposal for approval.