$23 million mansion going up in Toronto to have its own indoor hockey rink (RENDERINGS)

If you’ve ever felt like playing a little hockey but didn’t want to have to actually leave the house, a new mansion planned for Toronto may be just the home you’re looking for.

The yet-to-be-built Toronto mansion at 39 The Bridle Path not only comes with the hockey rink but a slew of other high-end amenities. And it can all be yours for just $23 million.

As the listing describes, this build will be a “spectacular custom home” with five bedrooms (plus an extra one in the basement) and nine bathrooms, all spread across more than 9,000 square feet of above-ground floor space and another 6,000 square feet of space in the basement.

Inside the house, you’ll also find a home theatre, an elevator, and an underground parking garage that can fit five of your favourite cars. And if five spaces aren’t enough, there’s also a ground-level two-car garage.

Out in the back, there would be a swimming pool and sports court. These, plus the hockey rink (which will admittedly have faux ice, but hey, it’s better than no rink), mean there are so many opportunities for exercise in this house that you wouldn’t even need to feel bad about taking the elevator between floors.

According to the listing, plans and permits have already been approved for the construction of the home, so work can begin at any time. Personalized upgrades and finishes can also be accommodated at an extra cost.

Although luxury properties often taken some time to sell, listing agent Adam Feldman says there shouldn’t be too much of a wait.

“We have had some solid interest for this property,” Feldman told Daily Hive. “This type of price point can take longer to sell, but we feel in this market it should be a quick sale as we are offering a product that is in low supply. Very few lots in this area/city are being sold with approved plans. The benefit to the buyer is they can personalize all upgrades and finishes in the home.”

The proposed home, Feldman says, will take about two years to build.

But if the pre-planned home doesn’t sound like it’s up your alley, there’s also the option to buy the lot as-is and build your perfectly customized home there. But the mansion-less lot will cost you $9,495,000.

Interestingly, the property sold less than two years ago, in June 2020, for $5,780,000. At the time, it just had a four-bedroom, six-bathroom, Spanish-style home on it — which is still there and would need to be demolished before building anything else — but the property was marketed as a possible building opportunity.