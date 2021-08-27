NewsCuratedOutdoors

Ontario town named one of the top 25 emerging destinations in the world

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
Aug 27 2021, 2:45 pm
Ontario town named one of the top 25 emerging destinations in the world
Facto Photo/Shutterstock

An Ontario town has been named one of the top 25 emerging destinations in the world.

Tripadvisor has released its annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for 2021, which cover the most beloved hotels, restaurants, and destinations around the world.

The scenic town of Tobermory, Ontario, has nabbed a spot on the travel company’s list of the top emerging destinations worldwide.

“A place like no other, Tobermory is hailed as the ‘scuba diving capital of Canada,'” Tripadvisor wrote.

“The lakeside town is known for its crystal-clear turquoise waters, which offer the perfect lens to explore the area’s 20-plus shipwrecks. Those looking for adventure on land will want to check out the Bruce Peninsula National Park.”

Its scenic trails are a favourite among hikers, and provide access to The Grotto—a stunning sea cave with an underwater tunnel that leads out to the clear blue waters of Georgian Bay.

Coming in at number 22 on the list of emerging destinations, Tobermory ranked just above Alexandria, Egypt, and just below Miyakojima, Japan.

The Caribbean island of Martinique, with its black sand beaches and rainforests, took first place.

“Savvy travellers used their time at home to scope out trips to these under-the-radar destinations,” Tripadvisor wrote of the list.

“[They’re] places where you can ditch the crowds, explore, and connect.”

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on millions of reviews and opinions from real travellers. They’re the “highest honour Tripadvisor bestows.”

The top emerging destinations in the world for 2021:

  1. Martinique
  2. Panama City Beach, Florida
  3. Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil
  4. Holbox Island
  5. St Ives, United Kingdom
  6. Mazatlán, Mexico
  7. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  8. Shoalhaven, Australia
  9. Wroclaw, Poland
  10. Mudgee, Australia
  11. Annecy, France
  12. Jeju Island, South Korea
  13. Tromso, Norway
  14. Ubatuba, Brazil
  15. Dresden, Germany
  16. Elba Island, Province of Livorno
  17. Maastricht, The Netherlands
  18. La Rochelle, France
  19. Lugano, Switzerland
  20. Male
  21. Miyakojima, Japan
  22. Tobermory, Ontario
  23. Alexandria, Egypt
  24. Mar del Plata, Argentina
  25. Dunedin, New Zealand

