If you’ve been itching to hit the water and experience some of Canada’s wonders, look no further.

Viking Cruises is offering a 13-day “Canadian Discovery” cruise that departs Toronto and travels through Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia, before sailing the Atlantic Ocean and docking in the Big Apple.

The luxury voyage promises a glimpse into some of Canada’s storied landmarks and is sure to be a treat for travel enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. From the Canadian Maritimes to the St. Lawrence River, guests will absorb the country’s finest landscapes and its wildlife within.

Pricing starts at $11,695 for a Nordic balcony room. It includes all meals, beverages (even the spicy ones), UNESCO sites admission, access to the Nordic Spa, kayaks, Viking excursion gear and more. Airfare is not included but starts at $599.

While 2022 dates are all sold out, guests can plan ahead and book next year’s vacation. Dates departing Toronto in 2023 are May 3, May 15, August 5, and August 15.