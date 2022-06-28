There’s a new way to travel to New York if your summer plans consist of Broadway shows, trips to Target, and pints on a rooftop patio.

After a two-year hiatus, Amtrak has announced the return of international travel, which includes train service from Toronto (Union Station) to NYC (New York Penn Station) and vice versa.

The name of the train? The Maple Leaf, of course.

Canadians travelling to the Big Apple are now able to book Economy Plus tickets online through ViaRail’s website for an affordable price. For example, a roundtrip train ride (leaving Friday, July 30, and returning Monday, August 4) costs $456 compared to Porter flight for $517.



The train ride’s not just affordable — it’s pretty scenic, too. Travellers, especially those with a window seat, will get to experience the best views of Hudson River Valley, wine country and, of course, the Falls.

Maple Leaf riders get access to free WiFi, spacious Business Class seats, a cafe for snacks, and the option to travel safely with small pets.

If you want to avoid headaches at Toronto Pearson Airport, travelling by train is a great alternative that won’t break the bank.