Thunderstorms caused major flooding, and even a concert delay, across the Greater Toronto Area Sunday night.

Storms moved throughout Southern Ontario with regions like Brampton and Caledon seeing over 100 millimetres of rain, causing flooding on the streets and in farm fields.

The farm fields are starting to flood after two days of this rain northwest of Brampton #onwx #onstorm pic.twitter.com/RZzHgTkqpG — Alan McCord (AMP) (@GtownSkies) August 21, 2022

Barrie also experienced flooding, as one video highlights.

Grove Street in #Barrie, Ontario. Storm Sewers overwhelmed. About 30 minutes of heavy rain so far. The odd loud crack of thunder too #ONstorm #ONwx @weathernetwork @StormhunterTWN pic.twitter.com/6icOfq6d1H — no3putting (@no3putting) August 21, 2022

Even Toronto was impacted by the storms. The Scorpions concert at Budweiser Stage on Sunday night was temporarily shut down due to severe lightning.

The venue released a statement at 8:16 pm last night, asking concertgoers in the lawn and 400 sections to seek shelter.

Due to impending severe lightening tracking toward the venue, we will be pausing the show until further notice. We request that everyone in the lawn and 400 sections move in an orderly manner to shelter under the roof of the Amphitheatre. pic.twitter.com/yGMrrUUbJX — Budweiser Stage (@budweiserstage) August 22, 2022

At 8:50 pm, Budweiser Stage tweeted the venue gates would reopen “momentarily,” and the band finally came on to perform, ironically, “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”

Another outdoor concert is taking place at Budweiser Stage tonight, as Duran Duran are slated to perform at 7 pm, but concertgoers are worried it might get cancelled due to the weather.

Many are tweeting the venue and asking for an update. Some say they don’t want to show up if it’s going to be cancelled last minute.

@budweiserstage hi. I have lawn tix for duran duran tonight. What’s the policy for that area after rain day before and likelihood of more rain today? — Carol Lee (@carolslee) August 22, 2022

At this time, Budweiser Stage has not issued any statement in regards to tonight’s show.

According to Environment Canada, the wet weather in Toronto and the GTA is expected to last until Wednesday.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority warns of higher than normal water levels within lakes and rivers. People are advised to avoid all recreational activities in Lake Ontario and other bodies of water at this time.

If you’re going out tonight, be sure to pack some heavy rain gear.