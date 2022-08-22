NewsWeather

Severe thunderstorms caused flooding, concert delays across the GTA (VIDEOS)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 22 2022, 2:59 pm
Severe thunderstorms caused flooding, concert delays across the GTA (VIDEOS)
@no3putting/Twitter

Thunderstorms caused major flooding, and even a concert delay, across the Greater Toronto Area Sunday night.

Storms moved throughout Southern Ontario with regions like Brampton and Caledon seeing over 100 millimetres of rain, causing flooding on the streets and in farm fields.

Barrie also experienced flooding, as one video highlights.

Even Toronto was impacted by the storms. The Scorpions concert at Budweiser Stage on Sunday night was temporarily shut down due to severe lightning.

The venue released a statement at 8:16 pm last night, asking concertgoers in the lawn and 400 sections to seek shelter.

At 8:50 pm, Budweiser Stage tweeted the venue gates would reopen “momentarily,” and the band finally came on to perform, ironically, “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”

Another outdoor concert is taking place at Budweiser Stage tonight, as Duran Duran are slated to perform at 7 pm, but concertgoers are worried it might get cancelled due to the weather.

Many are tweeting the venue and asking for an update. Some say they don’t want to show up if it’s going to be cancelled last minute.

At this time, Budweiser Stage has not issued any statement in regards to tonight’s show.

According to Environment Canada, the wet weather in Toronto and the GTA is expected to last until Wednesday.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority warns of higher than normal water levels within lakes and rivers. People are advised to avoid all recreational activities in Lake Ontario and other bodies of water at this time.

If you’re going out tonight, be sure to pack some heavy rain gear.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.