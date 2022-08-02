Ontario is in for a snowy and stormy winter according to Farmers' Almanac

Enjoy the clear skies and hot temperatures while you can, Ontario!

The Farmers’ Almanac, which has been predicting weather patterns since 1818, has released its extended winter forecast, and it looks like the province is in for lots of cold rain and snow.

It’s never too soon to stock up on flannel shirts and wool socks. Parts of Ontario are predicted to get “record-breaking cold temperatures” and as much as two feet of snow this coming winter.

“According to our extended forecasts, 2022-2023 will be remembered as a time to shake, shiver, and shovel,” said the Farmers’ Almanac, warning of record-breaking cold temperatures.

The last half of January looks stormy. A “decent amount” of snow is expected to fall between January 20 and January 23.

Two-thirds of the country, including Ontario, will experience one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air in many years. Temperatures will dip to 40° below zero.

After the vernal equinox, the Farmers’ Almanac says Ontario should be slipping into spring-like temperatures towards the end of March.