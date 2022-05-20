Toronto's splash pads are opening for the summer this weekend

Summer is here, Toronto. The city’s splash and spray pads are about to open.

In a release, the City announced that it will open its outdoor splash and spray pads on Saturday, May 21.

There are more than 140 of the water play areas located in parks and playgrounds across the city. They’ll be open daily from 9 am to 8:30 pm until September 18.

Activated by the push of a button, the splash and spray pads include water features like showerheads and spray jets.

“We’ve already had a few hot, early spring days and there will be more to enjoy in the summer months ahead,” Mayor John Tory said.

“Splash and spray pads are a wonderful way to cool off when temperatures rise. Best of all, they are fun and free.”

Hopefully, the long weekend weather cooperates, so said fun in the sun can be had.

Caregivers are reminded to keep an eye on children at all times as the city’s splash and spray pads are unsupervised.

The locations of Toronto’s splash and spray pads, as well as information about hours and maintenance closures, can be found here.