Toronto just got a pop-up retro diner with food prices from the 1990s

For just a few days, Toronto residents can forget about three decades of inflation and dine out like it was the 1990s, thanks to a new pop-up called theScore Bet Throwback Diner opening on Tuesday to celebrate the start of the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2023 postseason run.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the Blue Jays’ historic 1993 World Series title (wow, I feel old), theScore Bet launched a limited-time retro pop-up diner this week, offering patrons menu items priced as they would have been all those years ago in the early 1990s.

theScore Bet Throwback Diner opened for the lunch rush on Tuesday, October 3, to coincide with the start of the 2023 MLB Wild Card round and will run at 938 Queen Street West for three days through Thursday, October 5, operating from 12 pm to 10 pm.

Menu items at theScore Bet Throwback Diner include elevated ballpark-style fare, curated by The Food Dudes and priced at levels not seen since the days when grunge ruled the airwaves and the Blue Jays reigned supreme in the world of baseball.

You’ll be able to buy ENTIRE COMBOS for unbelievably low prices like $4.93 and $5.93, mains including burgers, corn dogs, and pizza snacks for under $3, sides such as mac and cheese, tater tots, and fries for just $1.39, and drinks going for $0.76 for bottled pop and water, or $1.93 for milkshakes.

Adding to the ’90s vibe, the pop-up space will be fully adorned in retro decor, while vintage video games are being brought in to add to the throwback fun.

theScore Bet Throwback Diner could prove a popular lunch spot in the West Queen West area, thanks in part to a promotion where the first 100 customers each day will receive a retro Blue Jays hat.

All attendees must be 19 years of age or older.

The pop-up space at 938 Queen West has been home to several other fun temporary activations this year, including The Welcome Market and The Molson Exchange.