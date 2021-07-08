Urbanized

Here are 20 vintage photos of Toronto in the summertime

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Jul 8 2021, 10:31 am
Here are 20 vintage photos of Toronto in the summertime
Alfred Pearson/Toronto History

Summertime in Toronto is when the city really comes alive. And as it turns out, it’s been that way for quite some time.

Although newer additions like Taco Fest, Caribana, or even grabbing a drink on a rooftop patio are things only enjoyed by more recent Torontonians, other summertime activities like the CNE, spending a day at the beach, or taking a dip in a City pool have been around for decades. And there are the photos to prove it.

Toronto History has an archive of old photos of the city that give us a glimpse into what life was like way back in the day. And as cool as it is, it’ll also leave you wondering how people in the early 1900s survived the summer here in long dresses and full suits.

So get ready to take a step back in time with these 20 vintage photos of summertime in Toronto from the early 1900s to the 19070s.

CNE Midway – 1904

toronto summertime

Alexander Galbraith/Toronto History

Cricket at Upper Canada College – 1908

toronto vintage summertime photos

Alexander Galbraith/Toronto History

Parkdale Canoe Club – July 1911

toronto summertime

Arthur Goss/Toronto History

Kew Beach – July 1915

Arthur Goss/Toronto History

Boys playing in the falls at Humber River – June 1923

toronto vintage summertime photos

John Boyd/Toronto History

Pillow fight at The Police Games – July 1929

toronto vintage summertime photos

John Boyd/Toronto History

Sunnyside swimming tank – July 1929

toronto vintage summertime photos

Arthur Goss/Toronto History

The Whip at Hanlan’s Point – June 1930

Alfred Pearson/Toronto History

CNE Warrior’s Parade – August 1930

John Boyd/Toronto History

Northeast corner of Macdonnell and Queen – August 1935

Arthur Goss/Toronto History

Sunnyside wading pool – July 1936

toronto vintage summertime photos

John Boyd/Toronto History

The back of 119 Oak Street – June 1936

Arthur Goss/Toronto History

Davenport Road, looking west from Howland Avenue – July 1953

Howard McDonald/Toronto History

Night dance at the Don Mills Shopping Centre – June 1955

Gilbert Milne/Toronto History

Keeping cool on Painswick and Cairnside crescents – June 1968

J. Stunden/Toronto History

Crowds on the CNE grounds in front of the Horticulture Building – August 1974

toronto summertime

Harvey Naylor/Toronto History

Scarborough softball game – August 1975

toronto summertime

Peter Mykusz/Toronto History

School-themed float in Canada Day parade – July 1976

Peter Mykusz/Toronto History

Foot race at Birchmount Stadium – July 1977

Toronto History

Overhead view of CNE grounds – August 1972

Harvey Naylor/Toronto History

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT