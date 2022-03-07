Toronto has reached a huge milestone, turning 188 on March 6. Over the last 150 plus years, the city has undergone many changes. Compared to what Old Toronto looked like way back in the day, Toronto could be mistaken for an entirely different city.
Before we had skyscrapers dominating the skyline, or even a subway running underground, Toronto was still a vibrant, busy city with an evolving landscape. And thanks to Toronto History‘s photo archive we can see exactly what Old Toronto looked like more than 100 years ago.
Some of the buildings seen in these photos, which are all from the era of 1910-1935, are still around today, like the old Methodist Book Room building that still stands five storeys high at Queen and John. Others, however, are now long gone, but these photos serve as a great reminder.
Brunswick Meat Market, 495 Bloor Street West – 1920
Photographer: William James
Huron Street Public School – 1925
Photographer: Alexandra Studio
1414 Queen St. West – 1931
Photographer: Arthur Goss
Eglinton sub-station – 1925
Photographer: Alfred Pearson
Bay Street looking southeast from Louisa Street – 1918
Photographer: William James
Man doing a one-armed chin-up – 1924
Photographer: John Boyd
Canadian Pacific Railway rolling stock – 1915
Photographer: William James
Exhibition, crowd scene on Midway – 1925
Photographer: John Boyd
South Parkdale GTR Station east from Jameson Avenue – 1910
Photographer: Arthur Goss
Lombard Telephone Exchange, Bloor and Dufferin streets – 1925
Photographer: John Boyd
Kew Beach from sidewalk – 1918
Photographer: John Boyd
Women’s College, Jarvis Street – 1912
Photographer: William James
Parkdale Canoe Club, 1781 Queen Street West, looking south – 1911
Photographer: Arthur Goss
1641 Queen Street West, looking west to Roncesvalles Avenue – 1922
Photographer: William James
Adelaide and Bay Streets -1927
Photographer: Alfred Pearson
Methodist Book Room, southeast corner of Queen and John streets – 1919
Photographer: Arthur Goss
Kingsley Mansions, Jameson and King Streets – 1932
Photographer: Arthur Goss
Queen Street, looking east, from James Street, noon hour traffic – 1924
Photographer: Alfred Pearson
North-west corner Kenilworth Avenue and Queen Street – 1934
Photographer: Arthur Goss
Real estate sale signs, Bloor Street West near Major Street – 1920
Photographer: William James