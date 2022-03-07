Urbanized

20 vintage photos of what Old Toronto looked like over 100 years ago

Mar 7 2022, 3:00 pm
City of Toronto Archives

Toronto has reached a huge milestone, turning 188 on March 6. Over the last 150 plus years, the city has undergone many changes. Compared to what Old Toronto looked like way back in the day, Toronto could be mistaken for an entirely different city.

Before we had skyscrapers dominating the skyline, or even a subway running underground, Toronto was still a vibrant, busy city with an evolving landscape. And thanks to Toronto History‘s photo archive we can see exactly what Old Toronto looked like more than 100 years ago.

Some of the buildings seen in these photos, which are all from the era of 1910-1935, are still around today, like the old Methodist Book Room building that still stands five storeys high at Queen and John. Others, however, are now long gone, but these photos serve as a great reminder.

Brunswick Meat Market, 495 Bloor Street West – 1920

Old Toronto

Photographer: William James

Huron Street Public School – 1925

old toronto

Photographer: Alexandra Studio

1414 Queen St. West – 1931

Photographer: Arthur Goss

Eglinton sub-station – 1925

old toronto

Photographer: Alfred Pearson

Bay Street looking southeast from Louisa Street – 1918

Old Toronto

Photographer: William James

Man doing a one-armed chin-up – 1924

old toronto

Photographer: John Boyd

Canadian Pacific Railway rolling stock – 1915

old toronto

Photographer: William James

Exhibition, crowd scene on Midway – 1925

Photographer: John Boyd

South Parkdale GTR Station east from Jameson Avenue – 1910

Photographer: Arthur Goss

Lombard Telephone Exchange, Bloor and Dufferin streets – 1925

Photographer: John Boyd

Kew Beach from sidewalk – 1918

Photographer: John Boyd

Women’s College, Jarvis Street – 1912

Photographer: William James

Parkdale Canoe Club, 1781 Queen Street West, looking south – 1911

old toronto

Photographer: Arthur Goss

1641 Queen Street West, looking west to Roncesvalles Avenue – 1922

Photographer: William James

Adelaide and Bay Streets -1927

Photographer: Alfred Pearson

Methodist Book Room, southeast corner of Queen and John streets – 1919

old toronto

Photographer: Arthur Goss

Kingsley Mansions, Jameson and King Streets – 1932

old toronto

Photographer: Arthur Goss

Queen Street, looking east, from James Street, noon hour traffic – 1924

old toronto

Photographer: Alfred Pearson

North-west corner Kenilworth Avenue and Queen Street – 1934

Photographer: Arthur Goss

Real estate sale signs, Bloor Street West near Major Street – 1920

Photographer: William James

