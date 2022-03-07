Toronto has reached a huge milestone, turning 188 on March 6. Over the last 150 plus years, the city has undergone many changes. Compared to what Old Toronto looked like way back in the day, Toronto could be mistaken for an entirely different city.

Before we had skyscrapers dominating the skyline, or even a subway running underground, Toronto was still a vibrant, busy city with an evolving landscape. And thanks to Toronto History‘s photo archive we can see exactly what Old Toronto looked like more than 100 years ago.

Some of the buildings seen in these photos, which are all from the era of 1910-1935, are still around today, like the old Methodist Book Room building that still stands five storeys high at Queen and John. Others, however, are now long gone, but these photos serve as a great reminder.

Brunswick Meat Market, 495 Bloor Street West – 1920

Huron Street Public School – 1925

1414 Queen St. West – 1931

Eglinton sub-station – 1925

Bay Street looking southeast from Louisa Street – 1918

Man doing a one-armed chin-up – 1924

Canadian Pacific Railway rolling stock – 1915

Exhibition, crowd scene on Midway – 1925

South Parkdale GTR Station east from Jameson Avenue – 1910

Lombard Telephone Exchange, Bloor and Dufferin streets – 1925

Kew Beach from sidewalk – 1918

Women’s College, Jarvis Street – 1912

Parkdale Canoe Club, 1781 Queen Street West, looking south – 1911

1641 Queen Street West, looking west to Roncesvalles Avenue – 1922

Adelaide and Bay Streets -1927

Methodist Book Room, southeast corner of Queen and John streets – 1919

Kingsley Mansions, Jameson and King Streets – 1932

Queen Street, looking east, from James Street, noon hour traffic – 1924

North-west corner Kenilworth Avenue and Queen Street – 1934

Real estate sale signs, Bloor Street West near Major Street – 1920