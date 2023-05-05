Stretch of Toronto streetcar route closed for years will reopen this weekend

A portion of the 504A King Streetcar route will finally resume service this Sunday, May 7, after more than two years out of commission.

Streetcars have not operated on the stretch of Dundas Street West between Dundas West Station and Dufferin Street, including the intersection at King Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue, since January 2021 to accommodate a major city work project replacing water mains, sewers, and streetcar tracks.

Service on the 504A through this stretch has been replaced by buses for two years and four months, a downgrade that will finally move into the history books thanks to the completion of a major component in this long-term infrastructure project.

The resumed streetcar service comes with several new additions, including replaced tracks, the extension of a dedicated streetcar right-of-way, improved streetcar stops, and added safety features for pedestrians and cyclists.

This project has long frustrated local businesses, especially those relying on outdoor patio space, made difficult or impossible by construction noise, dust, and sidewalk restrictions.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie expressed gratitude to the businesses that have suffered through the long-term disruption, saying that she is “glad to see TTC streetcar service returning to King and Roncesvalles after this major and much-needed work.”

TTC Chair Jon Burnside underscored the importance of “ensuring the 504 King to and from Dundas West Station resumes in time for summer,” and thanked the transit agency and city staff for their commitment to the project, acknowledging the challenges locals have faced.

“We know that service disruptions can be frustrating for our customers, and I’m really pleased that we’re able to resume streetcar service,” said Burnside. “Thank you to the team that went above and beyond to get this done.”

Ward 4 City Councillor Gord Perks is also pumped about the announcement, saying, “The return of one of the busiest surface streetcar routes in North America is very exciting news.”

Locals may be excited about the return of the 504A streetcar but will have to wait longer for a full resumption of other nearby routes due to continued construction. The 501 Queen will continue to short-turn at Roncesvalles Avenue, while 501L Queen buses operate from Dufferin to Long Branch.