This $2.4M Toronto home has a secret garden and the most unusual bathroom (PHOTOS)

If you’ve grown tired of all the modern and contemporary homes that have dominated Toronto’s real estate market over the past several years, you’ll definitely want to check out this old-school property at 24 Leopold Street.

This French Victorian-style home is located near Jameson Avenue and Queen Street West and is steps away from several food hotspots like Gus Tacos, Craig’s Cookies, and Himalayan Kitchen.

If you prefer to spend most of your time outdoors, you’ll also be within walking distance from Marilyn Bell Park along the waterfront.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is more than a century old, but lots of restoration work has been done to give the space a more upgraded feel.

However, you’ll still find many classic elements, like its oak flooring, crown mouldings, stained glass, and glistening chandeliers.

The chef’s kitchen boasts lots of luxury finishings, with stainless steel appliances like a six-burner gas range stove, double oven, and sub-zero fridge.

The living room is exactly the type of space that makes you want to grab a hot cup of tea and cozy up with a long book on a rainy day.

The spacious primary bedroom is attached to a dressing room and an ensuite bathroom with a massive walk-in shower.

On the second floor, you’ll also find an unconventional four-piece bathroom with a mirrored ceiling and an antique bathtub.

The modern finished basement boasts a separate entrance as well as ample storage space.

Outside, you’ll find the home’s lush secret garden and outdoor entertaining space.

Despite being more than a century old, the home’s spacious rooms, enchanting backyard, and restorations are keeping the price sky-high. The home is currently listed for a whopping $2,395,000.

You can find the full listing here.