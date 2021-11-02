Real EstateUrbanized

A shop at Toronto's St. Lawrence Market is selling for $899,000

Nov 2 2021, 4:16 pm
If you’ve ever wandered the aisles of Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market, dreaming of one day having a shop of your own there, that day may have come.

Dnister, a Ukrainian deli at the St. Lawrence market known for its homemade perogies, was listed for sale on Thursday with an asking price of $899,000. According to the listing, the shop’s owner is retiring after 20 years of operation and is looking to find someone to take over the space.

st lawrence market shop

The listing markets the shop as a turn-key gourmet delicatessen and market store. The sale includes all of the store’s existing equipment and inventory, which makes taking over the space a bit easier.

st lawrence market shop

The store itself is 650 sq ft on the first floor of the market.

Finding a vacancy at the St. Lawrence market is no easy feat, with many years passing by between each shop that comes on the market. So when an opportunity like this comes up, it’s extremely rare.

toronto st lawrence market

Although the buyer would own the business, equipment, and products that come with it, the listing stated that they would still have to pay “low lease cost” to the St. Lawrence market.

