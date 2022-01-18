Toronto snow day from hell ends with a stunning sunset (PHOTOS)

A stunning Toronto sunset is offering residents some relief after a day of hell thanks to snowmageddon.
From buses and streetcars being stuck in the snow and Uber prices being off the charts, to vaccination clinics being cancelled.
To say it was a day for Toronto would be an understatement.
While it might only offer some temporary solace, the sunset is simply gorgeous.
Ask and you shall receive.
It’s almost as if Mother Nature was like, “Yeah okay, it was a rough day. Here’s a little treat.”
The colours ranged from deep pink to straight fire.
While the sunset may be beautiful, it by no means signals the end of snowy conditions in tomorrow, with more snow in the forecast for Tuesday. Revel in the beauty while you can.
If you need more sunset porn, there’s no shortage of stunning pictures on social media.