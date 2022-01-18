NewsWeatherPhotosCurated

Toronto snow day from hell ends with a stunning sunset (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 18 2022, 1:20 am
Toronto snow day from hell ends with a stunning sunset (PHOTOS)
@jellerton/Twitter

A stunning Toronto sunset is offering residents some relief after a day of hell thanks to snowmageddon.

From buses and streetcars being stuck in the snow and Uber prices being off the charts, to vaccination clinics being cancelled.

To say it was a day for Toronto would be an understatement.

While it might only offer some temporary solace, the sunset is simply gorgeous.

The colours ranged from deep pink to straight fire.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
+ Photos
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT