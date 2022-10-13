Toronto ranked second-best partying city in Canada

From dive bars to dance clubs to the best cocktail bar in Canada, Toronto has some of the best nightlife in the country — a designation that’s no longer just self-imposed.

Uber Canada has released its first-ever Nightlife Index, which ranked Toronto as the second-best partying city in Canada.

Toronto placed just behind London, but was deemed a better time than Kitchener-Waterloo. Overall, five Ontario cities made it onto the list of 10.

The rankings are based on the volume of Uber rides taken between 10 pm and 2 am, and weighted for the number of riders in each city.

“Canadians know how to have fun,” Uber said of the rankings.

“Come rain, shine, or snow, city dwellers across the country, keen for a good night out, regularly flock to packed clubs, retro dive bars, storied music halls, and ritzy cocktail bars.”

In addition to the top partying cities, Uber Canada’s Nightlife Index also shed light on the busiest party nights across the country last year, and, based on data from Uber Eats, ranked the top hangover foods and the most unexpected hangover foods Canadians ordered.

Halloween weekend proved to be the rowdiest of 2021: Saturday, October 30 took first place, and Sunday, October 31 came in third.

Saturday, December 11 was the second-busiest party night of 2021, while Saturday, December 4 came in fourth, and Saturday, November 27 placed fifth.

While Toronto ranks as the second-best partying city based on the number of late-night Uber rides, we’re leading the country when it comes to late-night purchases.

Top 10 Partying Cities in Canada: