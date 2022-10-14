The original Toronto Santa Claus Parade sleighs its way back next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and a seasonal staple that has been deer-ly missed is making its way back to Toronto next month.

The original Santa Claus Parade makes its terr-elf-ic return on Sunday, November 20 to the city streets, with seasonal floats, celebrity clowns, marching bands, and all of the endearing favourites of the 118-year-old tradition.

Mayor John Tory released a video statement to announce the good news to the city.

“I know how much children and families of Toronto, as well as people right across this great country, love this parade,” Tory said. “I’m very excited this parade will be back on the streets of Toronto again this year.”

“Ho-ho-ho! It’s going to be incredible!” he concluded.

According to Tory, there will be 26 colourful floats, including an Indigenous float. Additionally, the parade is set to have “more music and more entertainment than ever before.”

Past celebrity performers include Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, and Tyler Shaw and the Tenors, so stay tuned as to who will be stealing the show at this year’s parade.

The final route is yet to be finalized, but the Santa Claus Parade will begin at 12:30 pm on November 20.

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Toronto Santa Claus Parade

When: Sunday, November 20

Time: 12:30 pm

Where: Route to be determined/finalized