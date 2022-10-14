EventsNewsChristmas

The original Toronto Santa Claus Parade sleighs its way back next month

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Oct 14 2022, 3:00 pm
The original Toronto Santa Claus Parade sleighs its way back next month
mikecphoto/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Nights of Lights

Fri, September 30, 6:30pm

Halloween Nights of Lights
The Howland Inn Séance

Fri, September 30, 7:15pm

The Howland Inn Séance
The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS
Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program

Sun, October 16, 8:45am

Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and a seasonal staple that has been deer-ly missed is making its way back to Toronto next month. 

The original Santa Claus Parade makes its terr-elf-ic return on Sunday, November 20 to the city streets, with seasonal floats, celebrity clowns, marching bands, and all of the endearing favourites of the 118-year-old tradition. 

Mayor John Tory released a video statement to announce the good news to the city. 

“I know how much children and families of Toronto, as well as people right across this great country, love this parade,” Tory said. “I’m very excited this parade will be back on the streets of Toronto again this year.” 

“Ho-ho-ho! It’s going to be incredible!” he concluded. 

According to Tory, there will be 26 colourful floats, including an Indigenous float. Additionally, the parade is set to have “more music and more entertainment than ever before.”

Past celebrity performers include Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, and Tyler Shaw and the Tenors, so stay tuned as to who will be stealing the show at this year’s parade. 

The final route is yet to be finalized, but the Santa Claus Parade will begin at 12:30 pm on November 20.

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Toronto Santa Claus Parade

When: Sunday, November 20
Time: 12:30 pm
Where: Route to be determined/finalized

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ Listed
+ News
+ Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.