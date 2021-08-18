Two of Toronto’s robot cafes are giving out free drinks this month.

RC Coffee launched Robo Cafe in Yorkville prior to opening its Kensington Market location earlier this summer.

The concept entails a “robot barista that grinds and tamps coffee, foams milk and delivers premium quality cups of java in less than two minutes.”

Drink orders can be placed using the kiosk’s touchscreen display or through RC Coffee’s mobile app.

“Robo Cafe makes a phenomenal calibre of coffee served to perfection every time,” said Brad Ford, General Manager of Coffee at RC Coffee. “

RC’s mission is to offer an alternative to the traditional cafe for busy coffee lovers on the go. Our Robo Cafes are fun, dynamic and interactive providing a memorable social-media-worthy experience. Low-touch, automated experiences are integral in foodservice post-pandemic.”

The team is also expanding, planning a nationwide rollout and three new Toronto spots this summer that include Church and Front Street, St. Clair and Yonge, and College Street West in Little Italy.

Robo Cafe kiosks serve Dark Horse Espresso specialty coffee including espresso, cortado, cappuccino, flat white, latte, americano, plus hot chocolate and chai latte. Decaffeinated and dairy-free oat milk options are also available.

To get in on the free coffee, check out its Happy Hour deals on the app. Happy Hours in August take place on Thursday the 19 from 12 to 2pm, and Tuesday, August 24 at 2 to 4 pm.

Happy Hour deals will be valid at both the Yorkville and Kensington Market locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RC Coffee Robo Café (@rccoffeebarista)

FREE RC COFFEE at Robo Cafes

When: Thurs, August 19, 12pm to 2pm and Tues, August 24, 2pm to 4pm

Where: Kensington Market, 160 Baldwin Street, and Yorkville: 1235 Bay Street, Toronto