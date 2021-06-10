You can rent an entire floor of the Toronto Ritz-Carlton this summer

Staying in a room at the Ritz-Carlton sounds like a pretty nice way to spend a night in Toronto, but how about staying on an entire floor?

The Ritz-Carlton Toronto is now offering that option. Visitors can rent out an entire floor of the luxury hotel from now until September 6, but it’s going to cost you. A lot.

The hotel has six floors that can be rented and the prices for just one night in one of them start at a whopping $4,000. And if you want to pay an extra $2,500 per night plus taxes, you can be upgraded to a Signature Wellington Suite, which has a larger living room and a dining table that seats eight people.

All of the available floors are one-bedroom suites high up in the hotel, so there are some great city views to be had. There’s also the option to add a connecting deluxe guest room, which comes with either a king bed or two queen beds.

For those astronomical prices, you’ll also get a few additional perks. A $400 hotel credit per night is applied to your account, so you can really go all out on room service. There’s also a 50% discount applied to any additional guest rooms that you book in the hotel.

These exclusive floors can only be booked by emailing the hotel directly. If you’ve got money to burn, it’ll certainly be a very comfortable stay.