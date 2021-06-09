This Toronto house sold in six days for $451,000 over asking (PHOTOS)

After months and months of jaw-dropping real estate prices, one might think that they have to come to an end eventually, but this Toronto house that just sold way over asking says otherwise.

Located at 114 Langford Avenue in the Danforth neighbourhood, the home hit the market earlier this month with an asking price of $1,349,000. After being listed for just six days, the Toronto house sold for a whopping $1,800,000 — that’s $451,000 over asking.

For that price, the new owners got themselves a two-and-a-half-storey house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The home’s layout appears to be rather spacious, with a large kitchen and airy living room. And of course there’s also the large backyard with deck, patio, and garage.

It’s also important to note that the home’s basement has been converted into a separate apartment with a small kitchen and bedroom, which is great both for personal use or to be rented out as an additional income source.

The home’s sellers bought the house back in 2005 for just $425,700, according to Zolo’s MLS data, which means that the over-asking money alone more than covers the original cost of the house. Talk about a profitable investment!