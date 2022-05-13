3 new brunch spots and concepts in Toronto to check out
Brunch spots seem endless in Toronto and we can’t help but get excited when more spots and brunch concepts pop up in the city.
With the weather looking and feeling right, brunch and patio season are in full swing which means your weekend plans are starting to look a little busy.
Here are three new brunch spots you need to check out in Toronto.
Bar Reyna
View this post on Instagram
Starting May 29, Drag Brunch is back at Bar Reyna. Make sure you book your spot online or call to book.
When: Weekend brunch from 11 pm to 3 pm
Where: 158 Cumberland Street
Nordstrom
View this post on Instagram
Fresh fruit, avocado toast, and don’t forget the mimosas!
When: Saturdays and Sundays between 11 am and 3 pm
Where: Yorkdale Mall, Sherway Gardens, and Eaton Centre
Minami
View this post on Instagram
This brunch menu features three new dishes: AUS Wagyu Tri-Tip skillet, Aonori Battered Fish & Chips, and Togarashi Grilled Shrimp & Scallops.
When: Available Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 4:30 pm
Where: 225 King Street West