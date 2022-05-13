3 new brunch spots and concepts in Toronto to check out

Brunch spots seem endless in Toronto and we can’t help but get excited when more spots and brunch concepts pop up in the city.

With the weather looking and feeling right, brunch and patio season are in full swing which means your weekend plans are starting to look a little busy.

You might also like: Toronto tops the charts for the most diverse food scene in the world

Tim Hortons drops new Iced Capp flavour and cold drinks in time for summer

Boho-inspired restaurant and rooftop patio to open in Toronto next month

Here are three new brunch spots you need to check out in Toronto.

Bar Reyna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Reyna (@reynatoronto)

Starting May 29, Drag Brunch is back at Bar Reyna. Make sure you book your spot online or call to book.

When: Weekend brunch from 11 pm to 3 pm

Where: 158 Cumberland Street

Instagram | Website

Nordstrom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nordstrom Restaurants Canada (@nordstromrestaurantscanada)

Fresh fruit, avocado toast, and don’t forget the mimosas!

When: Saturdays and Sundays between 11 am and 3 pm

Where: Yorkdale Mall, Sherway Gardens, and Eaton Centre

Instagram | Website

Minami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minami Toronto (@minamitoronto)

This brunch menu features three new dishes: AUS Wagyu Tri-Tip skillet, Aonori Battered Fish & Chips, and Togarashi Grilled Shrimp & Scallops.

When: Available Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 4:30 pm

Where: 225 King Street West

Instagram | Website