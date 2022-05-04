Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
May 4 2022, 1:42 pm
Remax Realtron Real Realty Team

With a lively entertainment district, an amazing restaurant scene, and a bustling nightlife, Toronto is a pretty great place to live.

But, of course, all of that comes at a price.

According to an April 2022 report by Rentals.ca Bullpen Research & Consulting, rent for a one-bedroom apartment was down by 1%, while rent for a two-bedroom was down 0.7%. That still comes out to an average monthly rent of $2,023 for a one-bedroom and $2,776 for a two-bedroom, putting Toronto in second place behind Vancouver as the city with the highest average rent.

But with a little perseverance, you can still find some budget-friendly places in the city. Here are five affordable rentals available on Zoocasa.

5316 – 386 Yonge Street – $1,400

Remax Crossroads Realy Inc.

  • Sublease
  • One bedroom (out of three bedrooms)
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,200 – 1,399 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Other features: gym, rooftop deck/garden,

309 – 4 Greentree Court – $1,420

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0 to 499 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Other features: laundry onsite

204 – 256 Sherbourne Street – $1,485

PSR

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 700 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Other features: newly renovated, laundry onsite

022 – 63 Scarlett Road – $1,550

Real Estate Bay Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Other features: newly renovated, Juliette balcony, laundry onsite

904 – 251 Jarvis Street – $1,650

Remax Realtron Real Realty Team

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Other features: in unit washer/dryer, private balcony
