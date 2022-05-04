Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

With a lively entertainment district, an amazing restaurant scene, and a bustling nightlife, Toronto is a pretty great place to live.

But, of course, all of that comes at a price.

According to an April 2022 report by Rentals.ca Bullpen Research & Consulting, rent for a one-bedroom apartment was down by 1%, while rent for a two-bedroom was down 0.7%. That still comes out to an average monthly rent of $2,023 for a one-bedroom and $2,776 for a two-bedroom, putting Toronto in second place behind Vancouver as the city with the highest average rent.

But with a little perseverance, you can still find some budget-friendly places in the city. Here are five affordable rentals available on Zoocasa.

Sublease

One bedroom (out of three bedrooms)

Two bathrooms

1,200 – 1,399 sq ft

No parking

Other features: gym, rooftop deck/garden,

Studio

One bathroom

0 to 499 sq ft

No parking

Other features: laundry onsite

Studio

One bathroom

700 sq ft

One parking

Other features: newly renovated, laundry onsite

One bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

Other features: newly renovated, Juliette balcony, laundry onsite