Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)
May 4 2022, 1:42 pm
With a lively entertainment district, an amazing restaurant scene, and a bustling nightlife, Toronto is a pretty great place to live.
But, of course, all of that comes at a price.
According to an April 2022 report by Rentals.ca Bullpen Research & Consulting, rent for a one-bedroom apartment was down by 1%, while rent for a two-bedroom was down 0.7%. That still comes out to an average monthly rent of $2,023 for a one-bedroom and $2,776 for a two-bedroom, putting Toronto in second place behind Vancouver as the city with the highest average rent.
But with a little perseverance, you can still find some budget-friendly places in the city. Here are five affordable rentals available on Zoocasa.
5316 – 386 Yonge Street – $1,400
- Sublease
- One bedroom (out of three bedrooms)
- Two bathrooms
- 1,200 – 1,399 sq ft
- No parking
- Other features: gym, rooftop deck/garden,
309 – 4 Greentree Court – $1,420
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0 to 499 sq ft
- No parking
- Other features: laundry onsite
204 – 256 Sherbourne Street – $1,485
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 700 sq ft
- One parking
- Other features: newly renovated, laundry onsite
022 – 63 Scarlett Road – $1,550
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Other features: newly renovated, Juliette balcony, laundry onsite
904 – 251 Jarvis Street – $1,650
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- No parking
- Other features: in unit washer/dryer, private balcony