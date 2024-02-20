Someone in Mississauga is renting out a bed in the middle of a kitchen

With the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto now surpassing $2,400 per month, it’s no surprise that landlords in and around the GTA continue to look for creative — and in some cases, problematic — ways to transform unconventional areas into living spaces.

From closets advertised as “bedrooms” to mattresses stuffed at the tops of staircases and even horror movie-style basements, increasingly questionable listings continue to infiltrate websites like Kijiji or Facebook Marketplace, and this latest ad is no exception.

Initially, this $550 Mississauga listing sounds like a pretty sweet deal, but that’s before you account for the fact that utilities are excluded, and you’ll have to sleep in the middle of a kitchen with another roommate.

While some noted that the space could’ve been advertised better as a “shared studio apartment,” others stressed that landlords who continue to rent out these suspicious listings should be held accountable.

“‘Private and ‘one guy living there’ go together so well,” one person wrote under a Reddit thread that shared the listing.

“People saying this isn’t that bad… You would share a non-divided basement studio for $550 not inclusive with two other people? Really? God forbid there’s a fire considering there’s no windows,” another person chimed in.

“Honestly at least it doesn’t look that trashy, I could see myself renting this with a partner, but certainly not a stranger,” one comment reads.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only kitchen-turned-bedroom that’s been put up for rent in and around the GTA as of late. One “horror rental” in Scarborough recently advertised a bed located smack dab in the middle of a kitchen for $500 a month.

Another head-scratching listing in Brampton also recently advertised a single bed located in the middle of a kitchen for $350 per month. Pictures of the space showed a bed wedged between the support pole of the basement and the wall, with lots of people joking that the tenant could quite literally “wake up and smell the coffee.”

In August, another Toronto landlord went viral for renting out a bed on the floor in the corner of a kitchen for a staggering $950 a month, despite a long list of requirements and background checks for the tenant, including a credit report and employment letter.