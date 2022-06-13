Free rent, gift cards offered as move-in incentives at these Toronto apartments (PHOTOS)

Rents may be on the rise in Toronto, but promotions are plentiful for prospective tenants looking for apartments.

Apartments across the city are currently offering move-in incentives worth thousands of dollars in an effort to attract the right renters.

From a month of free rent to $500 gift cards, Rentals.ca has rounded up seven Toronto buildings offering deals this June.

While the promotions may not be as creative as those offered at the height of the pandemic, they’re nothing to scoff at, especially considering the average rent in the city is over $2,000.

Move in this summer and receive a $1,000 move-in bonus.

Get free rent for your thirteenth month and a $500 gift card to your choice of Amazon, Homesense, Costco, or Wayfair.

Get one month of free rent on a one-year lease, plus a $750 signing bonus for any studio and one-bedroom leases signed by July 1.

Qualify for $500 in gift cards if you bring your completed rental application and last month’s rent deposit back to the building within 72 hours.

Get one month free on select units, plus a $250 gift card.

Get two months free rent on a one-year lease.