Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Free rent, gift cards offered as move-in incentives at these Toronto apartments (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jun 13 2022, 1:57 pm
Free rent, gift cards offered as move-in incentives at these Toronto apartments (PHOTOS)
45 Dunfield Avenue/TorontoRentals.com

Rents may be on the rise in Toronto, but promotions are plentiful for prospective tenants looking for apartments.

Apartments across the city are currently offering move-in incentives worth thousands of dollars in an effort to attract the right renters.

From a month of free rent to $500 gift cards, Rentals.ca has rounded up seven Toronto buildings offering deals this June.

While the promotions may not be as creative as those offered at the height of the pandemic, they’re nothing to scoff at, especially considering the average rent in the city is over $2,000.

45 Dunfield Avenue

45 Dunfield Avenue/TorontoRentals.com

Move in this summer and receive a $1,000 move-in bonus.

50 Graydon Hall Drive

50 Graydon Hall Drive/RentCanada.com

Get free rent for your thirteenth month and a $500 gift card to your choice of Amazon, Homesense, Costco, or Wayfair.

40 Gerrard Street East

40 Gerrard Street East/Rentals.ca

Get one month of free rent on a one-year lease, plus a $750 signing bonus for any studio and one-bedroom leases signed by July 1.

650 Woodbine Avenue

650 Woodbine Avenue/Rentals.ca

Qualify for $500 in gift cards if you bring your completed rental application and last month’s rent deposit back to the building within 72 hours.

99 Dowling Avenue

99 Dowling Avenue/Rentals.ca

Get one month free on select units, plus a $250 gift card.

697 Eglinton Avenue West

697 Eglinton Avenue West/Rentals.ca

Get two months free rent on a one-year lease.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.