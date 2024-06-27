The Toronto Raptors are wheeling and dealing.

For their second trade of the day, the Raptors made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 57th overall pick in the draft, who had previously acquired the pick from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The pick was then used on Ulrich Chomche, a 6-foot-11 forward from Cameroon.

“Chomche has lottery-pick tools physically with outstanding mobility, quickness off his feet and rim-running prowess, as well as a 7-4 wingspan and huge hands. He is an absolute game-changer defensively with the way he covers ground, gets off the ground and alters shots with tremendous instincts, showing no issues switching onto smaller players on the perimeter,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote earlier in the season.

Earlier in the day, Toronto had picked up the rights to the 45th overall pick, which the Sacramento Kings used to select Houston guard Jamal Shead. Shead is expected to be officially traded to Toronto in the coming days.

The Raptors sent Jalen McDaniels to the Western Conference team in exchange for the pick, a 2025 second-round pick via the Portland Trail Blazers, Davion Mitchell and Alexander “Sasha” Vezenkov.

Toronto ends the NBA draft with four new players, though they could also add more through two-way contracts given to undrafted free agents.

On Wednesday night, the Raptors made their pick at 19th overall, selecting Ja’Kobe Walter from Baylor, while they took Jonathan Mogbo at 31st overall to kick off the second round on Thursday.

The four players are likely to join their new teammates in Toronto soon, with media appearances over the coming days.