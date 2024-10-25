Toronto Raptors rookie signs deal with Jordan Brand

Ja’Kobe Walter has yet to play in an official game for the Toronto Raptors, but he’s already found himself landing a shoe deal.

And while NBA players might have deals with all different brands, there’s arguably no bigger company to get signed to than Michael Jordan’s self-titled brand itself, who announced the deal today on their Instagram page.

But Walter wasn’t the only rookie landing a big deal on Friday with Jordan.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht, and Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain also signed deals with the iconic brand.

Walter was selected at 19th overall by the Raptors back in June, but has been sidelined since the start of training camp with a shoulder injury.

“[Getting drafted] meant the world to me. My family and talked about this for a long time. I prayed so many times for just this moment right here. So now it’s finally here. It’s just dreams into reality, and I’m just grateful,” Walter told the press back in June after being drafted.

Walter, who played his college basketball at Baylor, hopes to bring an all-around game to the pro level.

“I consider myself a competitor. A scorer and a two-way player, somebody that’ll sacrifice their body on [the] defensive end and kind of just do whatever it takes to win… I just hope to show more of my shot creation [in the NBA]. I think a lot of people forget that. I can score the ball very well. So I say that part of my game is what I’m trying to show,” Walter added in June.

The 6’4 guard put up 14.5 points in 35 games, averaging 32.3 minutes a game while at Baylor. He also put up 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game in his lone NCAA season.