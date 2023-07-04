Toronto Raptors announce new coaching staff for upcoming season

There will be a lot of new faces behind the Toronto Raptors’ bench this season.

On Tuesday the team announced details regarding eight bench staff hires, who will soon work under new head coach Darko Rajaković.

Pat Delany, Jama Mahlalela, James Wade, and assistant coach Jim Sann were all named to Toronto’s front bench.

Delany, who was recently with the Washington Wizards, also brings experience from his time as an assistant with the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. Mahlalela, who helped the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship, will return to Toronto after coaching Raptors 905. Wade, the former general manager and head coach of Chicago Sky, led the team to its first WNBA championship in 2021.

Meanwhile, the following coaches were hired on the backbench: former Houston Rockets assistant coach Mike Batiste, former Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Vin Bhavnani, former Detroit Pistons assistant coach Drew Jones, and Ivo Simovic, who most recently served as an assistant coach at the University of California-Los Angeles.

This coaching staff reflects the team we want to see on the court – high character, high energy, and high creativity,” Rajaković said. “We’ve already begun the work we know needs to be done as we head into our first season in Toronto together. We’re excited by the talent, by our team’s potential, and by the job ahead.”

The Raptors also hired Noah Lewis and Rashaun Broadus in assistant video coordinator/player development coach roles on Tuesday. Lewis worked with Raptors 905, while Broadus brings experience from the Memphis Grizzlies and Hustle.