Former Toronto Raptors guard Terrence Ross announces his retirement

After an 11-year career, former Toronto Raptors guard Terrence Ross has announced his retirement from the NBA.

Ross made the announcement through the T. Ross Podcast, a show which he launched back in June of 2020.

“I think now, that especially some time has past, I think I’m done bro,” Ross said. “I think I’ve got all the basketball out of me.

“I started getting hurt a lot. I was getting weird injuries. Started losing my knees. You know my backs horrible. I just want to be at home with the kids. I don’t think people realize how much we’re gone. I’ve missed so many holidays, so many birthdays, so many family events. I’m starting to see how much I love being at home, starting to enjoy my family, and just playing the dad role. Just being a part of my family. It’s tough man, I don’t think people realize it.

Ross was selected eighth overall by the Raptors in the 2012 draft, and went on to play parts of five seasons with them before being traded to the Orlando Magic in a deal that saw Serge Ibaka head to Toronto. Ross would then go on to spend parts of seven seasons with the Magic, before being bought out part way through the 2022-23 season. He latched on with the Phoenix Suns shortly afterward, playing 21 games with them in total to close out the year.

Though Ross was primarily a bench player with the Raptors, he had several standout moments, none more so than his 51-point game in what ended up being a 126-118 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2013-14 season.

With the announcement, Ross ends his career having scored 8,047 points, while recording 2,061 rebounds and 936 assists.