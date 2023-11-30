Hawks still have Raptors' Siakam on their trade radar: report

With Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam still unsigned past this season, questions have been swirling for months about what exactly his future holds.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com in an article published this week, at least one team that showed considerable interest in Siakam over the offseason hasn’t quite given up hope of landing him yet.

“The Atlanta Hawks continue to monitor Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as a potential trade target after attempting to acquire him during the offseason, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote Wednesday.

A two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player, Siakam’s deal with Toronto has yet to be extended beyond this season. He’s currently the highest-paid member of the roster, taking in $37.8 million this year.

Atlanta’s name frequently came up in conversation for Siakam before the 2023 NBA Draft. However, on draft day, a report from TNT’s Chris Haynes stated that Siakam wouldn’t be willing to extend his contract with a new team if traded for, with his long-term desire to stay in Toronto where he has spent his entire professional career.

Siakam has averaged 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 19 games in 2023-24. Toronto is currently sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference — the final play-in spot — with a record of 9-10 a little over a month into the season. The Hawks, meanwhile, aren’t doing a whole lot better, sitting 8-9 and in 11th in the East.

“We’ve got to keep fighting, keep working,” Siakam said postgame following Wednesday night’s 112-105 win over the Phoenix Suns. “It’s not always going to be pretty. We’ll get a rhythm, win some games in a row and I think it’s going to help.”

Up next for Toronto is an Eastern Conference battle against the New York Knicks, who come to visit Scotiabank Arena on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET, with the game to be broadcast on TSN.