Toronto ranked fourth best North American market for tech talent

The city of Toronto is overflowing with tech talent, earning it the number one spot in the country and fourth in all of North America as a top tech talent market.

CBRE recently released its 2021 Scoring Tech Talent report, and Toronto held onto its fourth-place spot, beating out other major cities like New York and Los Angeles. The ranking measures a city’s ability to attract and develop tech talent based on factors like graduation rates, tech-job concentration, tech labour pool size, and real estate costs.

According to the report, Toronto added a whopping 81,200 jobs over the past five years and has produced 26,338 tech degrees. And although Toronto came out on top in Canada, it wasn’t the only Canadian city to make it into the top 10 list, with Ottawa taking home tenth place. Vancouver ranked 11th, Montreal 16th, Waterloo 21st, and Calgary 28th.

“The past year underscored Canada’s status as a leading destination for employers seeking tech talent,” said CBRE Canada Vice Chairman Paul Morassutti. “We’ve all come to appreciate the vital role that tech plays in our lives, especially during the pandemic, but it’s also a key driver of the Canadian economy and securing tech talent has never been more essential.”

CBRE also ranked up and coming tech markets. Two Canadian cities took home top 10 spots. Halifax, which has seen a 24% growth in tech jobs over the past five years, took home seventh place. London, which has had a 67% growth in tech employment during that same time period, placed tenth.