Imagine sharing your most embarrassing story for the whole city to hear. That’s exactly what a Toronto radio station is asking listeners to do.

Canadian media company Stingray recently introduced 93.5 TODAY RADIO, a new channel that focuses on the listeners’ stories and experiences.

After all, their promo tagline reads, “You can’t share your most embarrassing story with yourself.”

“I showed them my proof of vax, and I, erm, accidentally showed them a picture of my ***,” one listener overshared.

“The radio station is like a dinner party, with friends sharing laughs and stories,” said 93.5 TODAY RADIO General Manager Steve Parsons in an interview with Broadcast Dialogue. “We’re doing what a playlist can’t do and connecting with people through real-life experiences and emotions.”

Stingray is a Canadian media company that reaches 7.5 million listeners every week through its 100 radio stations across Canada. The company serves large cities and small towns and is known for playing a variety of music genres, including country, top 40, rock, classic hits, hip-hop, and news/talk.

Last week, the company announced that its popular hip-hop station Flow 93.5 had undergone rebranding; G98.7 (CKFG-FM) will now be known as the “All-New” Flow 98.7.

Program Director Crosby McWilliam says that the new format will be more unpredictable.

“You could hear Ed Sheeran followed by Queen, Keith Urban, The Weeknd, Gordon Lightfoot, Doja Cat,” says McWilliam. “You just don’t know what will come next.”

Surely, few things are as unexpected (and entertaining) as the embarrassing stories.