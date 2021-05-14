Toronto radio station offering chance to win $10,000 for staying at home

Do you need a reason to stay home? How about some extra dollars in your bank account? A Toronto radio station is encouraging its listeners to stay at home by offering the chance to win some cash.

Q107 is asking its audience to stay home, and by doing that and entering a contest online, they might just win $10,000.

After entering the contest online, the team from Q107 then will show up and ring someone’s doorbell/buzzer randomly any day of the week, if they answer the door within 60 seconds-they atomically win $10,000.

And not to worry, this is being done with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Q107’s 10k Door Drop is open now until May 27. To get in on this, be sure to stay home and check out Q107’s contest page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Q107 Toronto (@q107toronto)

The Government of Ontario officially extended the provincial Stay-at-Home order until at least June 2.

The order, which has been in place since April 8, was set to expire on May 19.

With the extension of the Stay-at-Home order, all Ontario public schools will continue to operate under the remote-learning model.

Additionally, the province noted that “consideration is being made” to reopen outdoor recreational amenities on June 2. More details on Ontario’s reopening plan will be provided at that time.