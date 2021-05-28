Here are Toronto's priorities for fighting anti-Black racism

A new group working to fight anti-Black racism in Toronto has set a list of priorities for improving equity for Black individuals in the city.

The City of Toronto’s Confronting Anti-Black Racism Advisory Committee (CABRAC) had its inaugural meeting on Friday, and discussed the most important things to get started on to fight racism.

The priorities include:

Continuing to change the culture within City administration to be more inclusive Working to build capacity within the Black community Investigating ways to make life safer for Black Torontonians, including looking at alternatives to policing Building Black community resilience

The committee was established to provide advice to Toronto City Council on policies, programs, and initiatives so they effectively serve Black individuals in Toronto. The committee was established in September 2020, and the 14 members will serve their term until 2022.

CABRAC will provide feedback to the city on how to best support Black Torontonians. Topics range from supporting children, education, housing, healthcare, employment and entrepreneurship. It will also weigh in on how to eliminate barriers, foster equitable outcomes for Black Torontonians, and how the City can ensure its programs meet the needs of Black individuals.

The City is also interested in implementing the principles of the International Decade for People of African Descent, and CABRAC will be involved in that process.