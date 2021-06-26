Man wanted for "multiple" hate-motivated incidents near Toronto

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a man wanted in connection with “multiple” hate-motivated incidents near Toronto.

According to YRP’s hate crime unit, officers received multiple reports of road rage, assault, criminal harassment, mischief, and uttering threats between June 2 and 22 in Markham and Richmond Hill.

Investigators believe some of the incidents may be hate motivated, as they involved offensive comments by the perpetrator regarding race and ethnicity.

Police have identified Joseph Denis Lukacsi, 50, as the sole suspect responsible for the incidents.

He is described as 5’10” and 170 pounds, and having grey hair, a beard, and a tattoo of a blue flame on his left forearm.

He drives a black, two-door Kia Forte. Police said he often wears dark clothing, a dark-coloured baseball hat, and a blue camouflage face covering.

“York Regional Police does not tolerate hate crime in any form,” YRP said.

“Those who victimize individuals based on race, national, or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information on Lukacsi’s location, or the incidents themselves, is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6028 or ext. 7241.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-TIPS.