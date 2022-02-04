NewsCoronavirus

TPS advised hospital workers to dress inconspicuously ahead of "Freedom Convoy"

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Feb 4 2022, 3:09 pm
TPS advised hospital workers to dress inconspicuously ahead of "Freedom Convoy"
sockagphoto/Shutterstock

A memo shared by healthcare workers showed that Toronto Police advised them to dress inconspicuously ahead of protests this weekend.

The memo was sent as “Freedom Convoy” supporters are expected to descend on Toronto over the weekend near Queen’s Park, just minutes away from three major hospitals.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Toronto Police Services suggests that you not wear clothing which might identify you as a hospital worker on your way to or from work,” the memo reads.

Toronto healthcare workers quickly shared the memo on Twitter, and the Toronto Police Service faced backlash. Hospital workers were quick to condemn the memo, saying that protestors should not force them to hide the type of work they do.

Many people are calling out the advice in light of a recently passed Bill C-3 that makes it illegal to harass or intimidate healthcare workers in Canada. Many healthcare workers referenced a time early in the pandemic when they would change shifts to the sound of banging pots and pans, clapping and cheering.

 

In response to the backlash, Toronto Police Service tweeted that they wouldn’t direct hospital workers on what to wear to work.

Healthcare workers were quick to respond with screenshots of their own memos asking why they were being advised to do so. Toronto Police didn’t respond to their tweets.

STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST NEWS:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT