If lofts are more your style, then this Toronto penthouse could be your new dream home.

Located on a quiet residential street in the Riverside neighbourhood, unit 614 at 68 Broadview Avenue is simply oozing with industrial cool. The penthouse hit the market with an asking price of $2,249,000 and comes with over 1,600 square feet of space.

Listing agent Myles Slocombe of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada tells Daily Hive that apartments like this don’t come up often in the building. “This is kind of like the Cadillac Premium suite in the building,” he said.

The building itself, which holds a heritage designation, has a rather interesting past: it used to be a Rexall Pharmacy warehouse but later underwent a several-storey addition and was converted into lofts.

Apartment 614 was certainly designed to impress.

The exposed beams and a metal staircase give this loft an edgy urban vibe, and the only thing more impressive than the jaw-dropping 21-foot ceilings are the massive floor-to-ceiling windows. And you wouldn’t even need to worry about curtains in this space since the UV-tinted windows also offer privacy at night.

However, privacy doesn’t exactly extend to the bedrooms since both feature an open concept design. But the stunning exposed brick wall that spans across both bedrooms may just make up for that. And the upstairs bedroom’s walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with subway tiles certainly don’t hurt.

As an added bonus, there’s a spare room that’s currently set up as an office for those working from home.

The new owners won’t be short on counter space here: the newly renovated kitchen comes with Caesarstone counters and a waterfall centre island. There’s also a balcony that runs nearly the entire length of the penthouse which would likely make for some epic summer barbecues.

The unit does come with a few extra perks including two parking spots, a bike rack, and a locker. The building, however, doesn’t offer much else in terms of amenities, which, according to Slocombe, is actually a good thing.

“Lofts don’t generally have a lot of amenities, which tends to keep maintenance fees low,” he said.

Maintenance fees for this condo are currently $869 per month.

So who’s the potential future owner of this Toronto penthouse?

“This isn’t necessarily for empty nesters looking to downsize to a condo because it has two levels,” said Slocombe. “It’s for a young couple and young urban professionals who want to live downtown. It’s a place where you can entertain your friends.”