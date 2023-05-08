Toronto Pearson Airport unveils changes to keep up with chaotic travel season

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) just announced several measures that Toronto Pearson International Airport will be implementing to keep up with the chaotic summer travel rush ahead.

Canada’s busiest airport notoriously struggled to bounce back following the return of normal travel patterns, with passengers often battling long lines, stressful baggage claim areas, and unpredictable delays and cancellations.

The GTAA acknowledged that summer 2022 was “challenging for passengers” and is introducing several process improvements, including staffing increases, to make travelling out of Pearson Airport more pleasant this travel season.

Some of the improvements include contactless check-in and boarding processes and a new partnership with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) to deploy biometric e-gates to expedite customs clearance.

The airport is also introducing several technological advancements, including new digital technology at check-in gates, expanding hours for pre-booking spaces in security lines, and an upgraded baggage system featuring AI that detects breakdowns before they happen.

New sensors will also be installed to pull screening data and post wait times for all agency checkpoints in the terminal and on the airport’s website, giving you a better live understanding of how much time to set aside.

Pearson is also bolstering staffing in areas like bussing, baggage handling, and terminal operations to keep up with the summer rush.