There's a new way to get to Toronto Pearson Airport for only $10

Travellers looking to save a buck or two on transport to Toronto Pearson International Airport have a new way to get to the major travel hub thanks to a recently introduced GO bus route.

In April, Metrolinx combined two of its GO bus routes — the 34 and 94 — to form one continuous route spanning from Pickering GO station in the east to Square One in Mississauga to the west and stopping along the way at Pearson’s Terminal 1.

Now known simply as the 94 – Pickering GO, the route gives travellers in the east end of the Greater Toronto Area an hourly and direct route across the city and into the busiest airport in Canada, eliminating pesky transfers for travellers hauling cumbersome luggage.

The updated route 94 includes 11 stops, including six between Pickering GO station and Pearson Airport. Some of the stops along the way include the Scarborough Centre Bus Terminal, a pair of stops along Yonge Street in North York, and the GO Yorkdale Bus Terminal.

It takes passengers between 60 and 90 minutes to travel the route end-to-end, though customers disembarking at Pearson can expect even quicker trips.

The 24-hour, seven-days-a-week service runs hourly and offers customers a much cheaper option than airport limos or taxis. Fares are even a bit cheaper than the UP Express service connecting downtown Toronto with Pearson Airport.

A one-way trip from Pickering to Pearson costs riders $10.61 with a Presto card or a standard fare of $12.65, compared to the one-way standard fare of $12.35 riders pay to board the UP Express.

It gets even cheaper for seniors, who pay $5.67 tapping Presto or $6.35 without the fare card, while youth fares are set at $7.59 with Presto. Youth without a Presto card are required to pay the standard rate of $12.65.